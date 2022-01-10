Somali forces kill 21 al-Shabab militants

Mogadishu, Somalia | Xinhua | The Somali National Army (SNA), backed by Galmudug regional forces, foiled an attack and killed 21 al-Shabab militants in a town in central Somalia on Sunday, said SNA officials.

According to the SNA, four of its soldiers, including the commander of the 13th battalion of Sector 21, were among those killed during the attack by the militants in the Adakibir town in Galgaduud, an administrative region of the Galmudug state.

The SNA and Galmudug regional forces have “gallantly repulsed the attack,” killing 21 terrorists, the state-owned national television reported.

The latest clashes happened amid intensified operations by the government forces against al-Shabab fighters in the central and southern regions, where the militants still control swathes of the rural areas, conducting ambushes and planting landmines.

