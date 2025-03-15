Soldiers tasked to invest before retirement

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Brig Gen Julius Biryabarema, the director of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) pension and gratuity, has reminded serving soldiers and officers to invest if they are to enjoy their retirement from the military.

Brig Gen Biryabarema stressed that sometimes, soldiers, including senior officers, get worried as they clock retirement, but that panic can be avoided through early saving and investment. He was speaking at the retreat of UPDF’s financial officers and said living a happy retirement from the military needs financial discipline and a saving culture.

“Plan for your retirement early enough. Retirement is real and will come to each one of us. Do not misuse your salary. Save and invest now, and it will sustain you in retirement,” Brig Gen Biryabarema said.

Like many other people who have found themselves struggling with life after leaving formal employment, so do soldiers. On several occasions, retired soldiers struggle to fend for themselves, while others get consumed by alcohol because of an idle life.

Brig Gen Robert Mugabe, the former chairman of the army court before it was demised by the Supreme Court, said UPDF finance officers must at all times maintain discipline and integrity in their duties to ensure efficiency and accountability within the institution.

“As custodians of UPDF funds, we must perfect our work and uphold discipline and integrity because we are handling a sensitive department. This is the only way we can produce good results that will grow the institution,” Brig Gen Mugabe said.

Like the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who, barely a fortnight ago, cautioned corrupt officers to quit the army before he lands on them, Brig Mugabe said UPDF officers should know that the institution does not tolerate corruption.

Mugabe further emphasised the importance of planning, budgeting, and accountability in enhancing financial efficiency. Mugabe also commended the UPDF leadership for organising the retreat, describing it as a cornerstone for improved financial management and service delivery.

Participants of the treat were drawn from UPDF battalions, brigades, divisions, specialized units, and strategic formations, aiming to strengthen financial management practices across the force.

