Soft penalties frustrate operations against illegal fishing in Kasese -Sector commander

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Soft penalties and political hindrance have been blamed for frustrating operations against illegal fishing on Kasese landing sites.This continues even after the establishment of a fisheries body to regulate the activities.

Lt. Musa Mugogo the head of fisheries unit Kasese sector commander says the existing laws provide for such small penalties that most offenders easily pay, further propelling the illegal fishing activities on the water bodies.

THe commander says that in less than three weeks they had managed to impound 6 vehicles carryingabout 7 tons of immature fish and arrested the owners.

But these have since managed to pay their penalties, got freed and ready to continue with their crinimanl activities.

Lt. Mugogo also accused fishermen of trying to attack law enforcement officers while carrying out operations.

But he says the unit is doing all that is possible to ensure there is compliance to the fishing standards.

But Resty Kiiza a fish dealer blames the situation to the biting current economic situation.

For example, Kiiza acquired a loan of 2 million shillings that she has invested in the fishing business, with both pressure to sustain her family and pay off the loan, she found herself dealing in immature fish to make good returns.

Godfrey Muwanguzi a fisherman at Kahendero Landing site on Lake George however blames the fisheries department of selectively applying the laws.

He says some people are protected whenever they are caught dealing in immature fish while others are taken to courts of law.

