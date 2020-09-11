Six family members arrested over child sacrifice

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Luweero have arrested six family members of Manyama village over alleged sacrifice of their own child.

The suspects have been identified as Hajarah Zawedde (43), Stephen Balikuddembe (33), Ibrahim Ashraf (60), Bashir Walugembe (21), Habib Musanja (29) and Musa Zeinuba, residents of Manyama village in Zirobwe sub county.

They are accused of conniving with three ‘witch doctors’ of Bombo town council to kill Fatina Mumbejja Nandawula aged 3 years in suspected ritual murder.

Stella Anyango, the mother of the deceased says that Mumbejja was picked by her uncle Habib Musanja on orders of her father Bashir Walugembe on allegations that they were going visit their sick grandmother Hajarah Zawedde.

However, on Tuesday, Walugembe returned with dead body claiming that Mumbejja was attacked by evil spirits before she died in process.

Anyango says that the story was unbelievable after finding the dead body with multiple wounds on neck, back, legs, face and fire burns.

She adds that this raised suspicions and believes she was killed in ritual murder.

Regina Namutebi and Patrick Baraza the grand parents of the deceased and residents of Kabulanaka village insists that Mumbejja was in good health before he was taken by the uncle.

They say that they were shocked to receive the dead body pierced with sharp objects and fire burns in what is believed to have been ritual murder.

Isah Ssemwogerere the Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson said that Police has since arrested six family members who confirmed the child died in the shrine.

Ssemwogerere adds that the suspects however claim that the child died as they tried to seek treatment after he was attacked by evil spirits.

Ssemwogerere says that the family members and three ‘witch doctors’ on run face charges of murder.

Nandawula’s body has since been buried at her ancestral home at Manyama village.

By the time the case is reported Luweero had registered decline in ritual murders.

Last year, Pretty Susan Nakanjako, a nursery pupil at Gembe Primary School in Katikamu Sub-county was kidnapped and killed in suspected ritual murder. Another unidentified child was also found killed and the body dumped at Ntangaala village in Katikamu sub county.

According to the Police crime report, at least 13 cases of ritual murders were reported in 2019 across the country.

********

URN