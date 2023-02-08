Six Congolese nationals arrested for illegal entry into Uganda

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Kasese has arrested Six Congolese nationals for illegal entry into the country.

Nelson Tumushiime, the Rwenzori East Police Spokesperson says security personnel acted on a tip-off from residents in Kasese town and arrested the six, who were found in possession of forged travel documents.

The Congolese nationals are Chachimwa Melisa Hekima 25, Kaninga Martha 34, Kambale Rondo Benjamin 25, Mulonda Kibibi 46, Kisolho Shalini Karia 24, and 25-year-old Kasoke Elinabu all from of Beni in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC.

Tumushiime says that when they were interrogated, they told the police that they had illegally crossed into Kasese to seek support.

He says security personnel have launched investigations into circumstances under which Congolese nationals enter and settled in Uganda.

Cases of illegal entry into Uganda by Congolese nationals are on the rise in Kasese.

Since 2021, more than 80 Congolese Nationals have been arrested. In 2021, 36 Congolese fishermen who illegally entered the country to fish on Lake Edward were deported.

They were arrested on separate occasions in Kasese District by Uganda People’s Defence Forces-UPDF attached to the marine unit.

Last year, 20 Congolese nationals were arrested in Kasese District for illegal entry into Uganda.

Their arrest followed a tip-off from residents in Kisanga A, Nyamwamba division in Kasese Municipality.

Some of those trying to enter Uganda are escaping from the war-torn Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC.

*****

URN