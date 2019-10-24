Sister Gladyce Kachope one of best teachers in Africa, wins $10,000 prize

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s Sister Gladyce Kachope of Immaculate Heart Girls Rukungiri, is one of three winners of the first Continental Teacher Prize. Kachope, Eric Ademba of Kenya and Augusta Lartey-Young from Ghana each win a prize of $10,000 for secondary school teachers.

The African Union (AU) on Wednesday hosted the inaugural award ceremony for the first Continental Teacher Prize established as a means for demonstrating respect for teachers and the teaching profession, by encouraging and celebrating the committed teachers in Africa.

“The Prize raises the status of teaching, facilitates sharing of best practices in teacher excellence, and inspires the best possible candidates to join the teaching profession. Furthermore, the AU Teacher Prize is meant to serve as a catalyst for similar programmes at regional and national levels,” the AU said in a statement.

“The Teacher Prize is an important and valuable instrument that contributes to the success of Agenda 2063 and the Continental Education Strategy for Africa (CESA).”

The continental strategy CESA aims to promote eaching as a first choice profession at all levels; Celebrate and encourage outstanding teachers; enhance visibility and status of the Teacher in Africa at all levels – Preprimary, Primary, Secondary, and Tertiary including TVET

The event, facilitated by outgoing Head of the Education Division, Dr Beatrice Khamati Njenga, was attended by Dr. Yumiko Yokozeki, Director of UNESCO Institute for Capacity Building in Africa; and Ambassador Ranieri Sabatucci, European Union Head of Delegation to the African Union, as well as Ambassadors and officials from the AUC Permanent Representatives’ Committee (PRC), senior officials from Member States, RECs, Universities, education development agencies; as well as Media and other partner organizations.