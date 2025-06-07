Sir Jude Mike Mudoma: Celebrations as Umukuuka wa Bugisu knighted

Umukuuka wa Bugisu Knighted by Philippines Queen, takes title of Sir Jude Mike Mudoma

Las Vegas, USA | THE INDEPENDENT | The reigning Umukuuka wa Bugisu, Jude Michael Mudoma, has been knighted by Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura, the Queen of the Royal House of Luzon Tagalog of the Philippines. Queen Mariamc conferred upon Umukuuka the distinguished honor of Knight of the Royal Maharlika on May 28, mandating him to take on the title of “Sir.”

The prestigious investiture ceremony was a major highlight of the 7th We Care for Humanity (WCH) Royal Summit held at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America (USA) on May 27th and 28th, 2025. The WCH summit serves as a global platform for leaders, humanitarians, and visionaries to connect, share insights, and inspire collective action towards a more compassionate, just, and sustainable world.

He was accompanied by Nabagyelema (official spouse) Annet, as they were also in the US to attend the North American Masaba Cultural Association (NAMCA) Convention held at the Hilton Honors Hotel in Oklahoma City.

“The Knights of the Royal Maharlika are an esteemed order whose members are sworn protectors of the Earth, dedicated peacebuilders, and inspiring changemakers. The Knights of the Order are bound by a profound code of humanity that emphasizes the core principles of love, unity, integrity, and compassion,” said Prof. Florence Wakoko-Studstill, Umukuuka’s Envoy in Canada and the USA, in a press release.

“As valiant defenders of the earth, they stand united in their solemn oath to defend the innocent, uphold justice, and tirelessly strive for peace in a world often marked by turmoil. The Knights of the Royal Maharlika serve as a symbol of hope and unity, a shining example of what can be achieved through honor, dedication, and collaborative effort.”

The citation

The citation at the conferment read, “As a strong advocate for the advancement of the Bamasaba people, Umukuuka III champions a vision that skillfully blends cherished tradition with necessary modernization to foster sustainable development. He actively seeks partnerships to create opportunities for economic growth and has consistently emphasized the critical importance of education and skills development, especially for the youth, to ensure a prosperous future for his people. Furthermore, Sir Jude Mike Mudoma envisions a future where Bamasaba culture and traditions are not only preserved but also celebrated both locally and internationally. His commitment to these ideals makes him a fitting recipient of this distinguished knighthood”.

Mudoma, the third to ascend to the throne since the cultural leadership was established in 2009, is a revered leader dedicated to preserving the rich cultural heritage and promoting unity among the Bamasaba people, whose ancestral lands lie on the slopes of Mt. Elgon, which towers astride the Uganda and Kenya border in the East African Community (EAC).

Those on the Uganda side of the border are also called Bagisu by virtue of their ancestral lands falling within Bugisu, one of the 17 districts that agreed to form the country at independence from British rule on October 9th, 1962.

The NAMCA Convention

At the NAMCA Convention, Sir Jude Mike Mudoma said he had flown in to join NAMCA in celebrating Bamasaaba’s rich cultural heritage, strengthen bonds of unity, and explore opportunities for education, business, and collaboration.

“As leaders, we must guide our communities with wisdom, compassion, and vision. We must nurture our cultural traditions, promote unity and understanding, and empower our people through education and economic opportunities,” said Umukkuuka III.

“It is essential that we remain grounded in our cultural values, united in our pursuit of common goals, and committed to the education and empowerment of our people. This is a true pathway to sustainable development. Let us use this opportunity to explore ways to enhance culture, unity, education, and business networking.”

He outlined, among his achievements, the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to enable Bamasaaba children from vulnerable backgrounds to access free or subsidized education at the University of Western England in the United Kingdom, the University of Western Cape in South Africa, and Ibanda University in Uganda.

Sir Jude Mike Mudoma added that he had also signed other MoUs for recruitment, research, social engagement projects, social impact projects, and cultural exchanges at the Victoria International University’s Southern Medical College in Kenya. Also to be signed soon are MoUs with Roots Africa in the US for high-technology agriculture training and skilling and with Gro Foundation for tree growing to protect and preserve the environment on the slopes of Mt. Elgon.