Sinohydro elevates Masindi Army Health Center IV to Hospital

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The construction of Karuma hydroelectricity dam is bringing development in Masindi district not just in the energy sector but also in the health sector.

Sinohydro Corporation, the Chinese firm constructing Karuma has offered to enhance and elevate the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) Field Artillery Division’s Health Center IV in Masindi, to a fully-fledged hospital.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony held on Oct 11, Deng Changyi, the project manager of Sinohydro said the military hospital will cost $1.5 million.

The project will take eight months to complete and works will be done in partnership with the UPDF engineering brigade. It will involve construction of laboratory, nurses and Doctors quarters, a theatre and mortuary with cooler refrigerator, waiting shade and accommodation facilities for workers as part of their corporate social responsibility.

Gen. David Muhoozi, Chief of Defence Forces, who was the guest of honour at the ceremony said the initiative will reduce on the health problems in the Bunyoro sub region. The UPDF Chief of Medical Services Maj. Gen. Ambrose Musinguzi said the hospital will also act as a mini referral hospital for the UPDF IV division.