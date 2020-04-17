Simba Automotives joins COVID-19 fight

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | Simba Automotives, a subsidiary of Shumuk Group of Companies has donated three motorcycles and a motorcycle ambulance to the government of Uganda worth Shs50million towards the fight against the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The donation was received by the Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng and other officials at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Kampala on April 16.

Paresh Shukla, the company’s managing director, said that the motorcycles would facilitate the movement of health workers engaged in the COVID-19 fight.

Dr. Aceng and the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dian Atwine thanked the company for making its kind contribution.

The COVID-19 donations are being managed by the National Taskforce on COVID-19 headed by Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda on behalf of government.

A total of 55 cases of coronavirus had so far been confirmed in Uganda by April 16. No death had been reported.

President Yoweri Museveni announced on Tuesday this week an extension of the country’s lockdown for another 21 days. Most businesses remain closed. Schools, prayer centres, sports activities, social events/gatherings have all been suspended. The airport and public transport are currently suspended.

Only cargo planes and vehicles are allowed to operate under the COVID-19 fight strategy.