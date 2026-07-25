News consumers miss NTV, Daily Monitor

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Nearly a month after the closure of Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda, many viewers, listeners and readers say they have lost access to trusted news sources. Audiences of NTV Uganda, Spark TV, KFM, Dembe FM and Daily Monitor told Uganda Radio Network they have either stopped following news or turned to alternative platforms they consider less reliable.

For years, 7 pm marked a familiar routine in trading centres across Uganda. At roadside kiosks, video halls and shops with television sets, boda boda riders parked their motorcycles, traders paused business and residents gathered to watch Akawungeezi, NTV Uganda’s Luganda news bulletin. Those gatherings have since faded.

At Naluma in Nabweru, residents and passers-by once gathered every evening at Moses Musoga’s small movie library, drawn by its television screen and the 7 pm news bulletin. Today, the once busy viewing spot is largely quiet.

“I originally switched on the television to advertise movies and attract customers. But every evening, I would switch to the news because I wanted to watch it myself. Gradually, people started gathering. I could not chase them away, and soon it became our routine. Some would watch the news and later rent movies to take home. The news ended up bringing me customers,” Musoga said.

In Mbarara, Brian Oundikunda, owner of Brain Electronics, says his shop also served as an informal news viewing point. He says people who used to gather outside his shop to watch NMG broadcasts have reduced since the closure. With NTV Uganda off air, Musoga and Oundikunda no longer tune in to other television news bulletins. The evening crowds that once gathered outside their businesses have disappeared, affecting the small sales generated from the viewers.

“I don’t think I can watch any other television station for news. I have tried, but I failed. When will they reopen?” Musoga asks. He says the station’s absence became even more noticeable during major national events, including the King David Junior School bus tragedy and the death of veteran politician Gen. Moses Ali. “When Moses Ali died, we felt incomplete. Later, I came across a clip online narrated by NTV’s Solomon Kaweesa. It reminded me of what we are missing,” he said.

Similar sentiments emerged in different parts of the country. Esther Nansubuga of Kisasi says she first developed an interest in television news because of Ivan Kyeyune’s Friday Zzungu satirical segment during Akaawungeezi. “I always looked forward to Fridays. The skit made serious issues easy to follow and helped me unwind after work,” she said.

Ssalongo Gracious Lubwama from Kasanje, Wakiso, a shop owner at Kikubo City Centre, said he watched NTV news for 10 years but stopped following television news after its closure. He told our reporter that NTV served as a trusted source of independent information for citizens and the government by highlighting issues needing attention.

Lubwama said he misses NMG’s detailed coverage of issues such as Local Council elections. He added that the outlets would now be highlighting challenges like poor roads in Kampala and Wakiso. Gerald Musisi from Kulambiro, Nakawa Division, who followed NTV for 13 years, said he now relies on social media, which lacks the station’s depth.

Julius Sserwanja, a regular NTV viewer and Daily Monitor reader, said the newspaper’s puzzles helped sharpen his mind. He also praised its detailed coverage of the 2026 elections and Namugongo Martyrs Day celebrations. “I appeal to the government to resolve these issues and allow the channels to operate. They think they are punishing the organisations, but the country is losing revenue, and Ugandans who worked there are now unemployed,” Sserwanja said.

Outside Kampala, businessman Robert Mugisa in Fort Portal says that he always made sure he was home before 7 p.m. to watch Akaawungeezi. “The way the stories were packaged made you feel like you were standing where the event was taking place,” he said.

Samuel Rugomoka shares a similar view, saying that when NTV closed, we were left with no real alternative. Their stories explained issues in detail while many other bulletins simply move from one headline to another,” he said. Frank Muhoozi, a shopkeeper at Bukoto Trading Centre in Nakaseke District, said the 7:00 p.m. NTV news bulletin was unmatched, attracting large crowds who gathered at his shop every evening to watch because of its credibility and fearless reporting.

Kagame noted that besides following the news, viewers would often buy drinks and other merchandise, boosting his business. He said the closure of the station has significantly reduced customer traffic and appealed to the authorities to allow it to resume operations.

Isaac Wampamba, a resident of Butuntumula Sub-county in Luwero district, said NTV gave a voice to local communities, with many of their concerns addressed after being highlighted by the station. He said that voice has now been silenced following its closure.

Viewers in Kotido Municipality say the closure of NTV has left them with limited options for credible news, with many complaining that other stations do not meet their expectations.‎ Moses Lokeris, a resident of Kotido Municipality, expressed his dissatisfaction with other TV stations, saying he only gets the real taste of news after watching NTV News. Prosper Gibolo, another NTV viewer in Kotido Town, said that the closure of NTV has left them with no option but to watch the existing TV stations, which he said are not satisfying.‎

In Mbale, several TV viewers said they miss popular NTV programmes such as Mwasuze Mutya, Akawungeezi and Ebigambo Tebita, which they relied on for current affairs and public education. Some have turned to platforms such as TikTok for updates but say they lack the credibility and depth of NTV. Others described the closure as an information blackout and urged authorities to resolve the matter and restore broadcasts.

In Hoima, Residents say they miss Daily Monitor and NTV for their accurate and investigative reporting. They say NMG exposed corrupt government officials and provided the public with timely current affairs. They demand the immediate reopening of the media group.

Emmanuel Niwagaba Ichumu, a resident of Bugongi in Northern Division, Kabale Municipality, says the closure of Nation Media Group has disappointed him because the media house was known for its timely, issue-based reporting and balanced journalism compared to other media outlets.

Niwagaba says the closure has deprived him and many other Ugandans of reliable news updates from different parts of the country, noting that information is power. He also urges the government to allow Nation Media Group to resume operations, arguing that politics should not be used to deny Ugandans access to information by shutting down media houses.

Musa Byonanebye and John Bosco Bindeeba, both boda boda riders in Central Division, Kabale Municipality, say the closure of Nation Media Group has affected them because they trusted NTV for broadcasting factual and balanced news from Uganda and around the world.

They say watching NTV enabled them to stay informed without spending money on newspapers. The two have appealed to the government to allow Nation Media Group to resume operations, arguing that access to information is a fundamental right of all Ugandans.

Audience surveys over the years have shown NTV Uganda was one of the leading televisions in the country with its Luganda bulletin, Akawungeezi, commanding over 40 percent viewership among competing Luganda news programmes. Daily Monitor remains Uganda’s second-largest English daily after New Vision and is known for independent reporting, investigative journalism and public accountability coverage.

The government suspended NMG Uganda operations on June 28, accusing the media group of blackmailing government and its leaders. The closure followed remarks by Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba that NTV and Daily Monitor would remain closed until he approved their reopening.

Government has said the closure followed a security investigation at the media house, whose offices remain guarded by the army. However, negotiations between government and NMG’s largest shareholder are reportedly ongoing, including a recent meeting at State House with President Museveni.

Ugandans are now waiting to see whether the talks will lead to the reopening of the media platforms and whether they will continue maintaining their reputation for independent journalism.