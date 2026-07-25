Bahati hails Uganda Baati, Manufacturers’ Association at launch of cleaning day

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Minister of State for Industry, David Bahati, has urged manufacturers to play an important role in creating cleaner and safer communities. “A clean environment does not belong to one group, one sector or one community. It is a shared responsibility that unites us all,” he said.

He was speaking Saturday as Uganda Baati hosted the national launch of the National Cleaning Day for manufacturers, government and private sector leaders.

He called on Ugandans to take personal responsibility for keeping their homes, workplaces and communities clean.

Minister Bahati said National Cleaning Day was introduced to encourage every Ugandan to play a role in protecting the environment, adding that the initiative seeks to promote patriotism and a sense of responsibility by encouraging Ugandans to keep their surroundings clean.

He applauded Uganda Baati for setting an example through its commitment to environmental stewardship.

The executive director of the Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA), Dr Ezra Rubanda, said Uganda Baati was a fitting venue for the launch because of its long-standing commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices.

“The decision to hold the National Cleaning Day launch for manufacturers here reflects the company’s commitment to sustainability, responsibility and high standards within the manufacturing sector,” he said.

He added that companies should not only be judged by what they produce but also by the positive impact they make in the communities where they operate.

Uganda Baati Chief Executive Officer George Arodi said caring for the environment has been part of the company’s culture for years. “National Cleaning Day reminds us that a clean Uganda is everyone’s responsibility. It cannot be left to local authorities or cleaning teams alone. Every one of us has a role to play in how we dispose of waste and how we look after the places where we live and work,” he said.

Arodi said Uganda Baati has been running its monthly Bulungi Bwansi clean-up programme since 2018, with employees dedicating time to clean areas around the company’s operations.

“Our support for National Cleaning Day is a continuation of what we have been doing over the years. We believe that responsible businesses should contribute to building cleaner, healthier communities,” he said.

The launch ended with a clean-up exercise involving government officials, UMA representatives and Uganda Baati employees, underscoring the importance of partnerships between the public and private sectors in promoting environmental conservation.

The event marked another step in encouraging individuals, businesses and institutions across the country to make cleanliness part of their everyday responsibility.

The government this week declared the last Saturday of every month as National Cleaning Day. The National Cleaning Day initiative was approved by Cabinet, chaired by President Yoweri Museveni, on 11 August 2025.

The monthly cleaning exercise will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., during which all Ugandans and other residents of Uganda are expected to participate in organised community cleaning activities.