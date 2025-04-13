Shs6.8 billion blood bank commissioned in Hoima

GULU, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The 6.8 billion Shillings Hoima regional blood bank has been commissioned. The facility was commissioned on Friday by Robinah Nabbanja, the prime minister of Uganda.

Construction work commenced in December 2022 and was executed by Geses Uganda Limited. It was funded by the World Bank under the Uganda Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfer (UGIFT) project.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony at the Hoima district headquarters in Kasingo, Nabbanja stated that the government is committed to improving the quality of life of all Ugandans by availing and establishing crucial health service delivery.

Nabbanja says the commissioning of the Hoima regional blood bank is not just a regional win but rather a national health milestone, elaborating that it signals Uganda’s growing commitment to strengthening its health infrastructure, decentralising critical services, and saving lives through improved access to safe blood.

She says the progress made is a testament to the unwavering commitment by the government to improve the health and well-being of communities.

Nabbanja stated that in line with Vision 2040 and the National Development Plan 4, the country’s health sector is focused on building a productive population that can drive social and economic transformation.

Nabbanja rallied leaders and all stakeholders in the region to mobilise residents to voluntarily donate blood to ensure the operationalization of the blood bank and save lives.

Dr.Jane Ruth Aceng, the Minister of Health, notes that the blood bank targets 36,000 units of blood annually to serve the over 2 million people under the Hoima regional referral hospital and other neighboring areas. She has tasked health workers in the region to professional and ethically perform their duties to enhance sufficient health service delivery to the citizens.

Dr. Aceng says the blood bank will not only improve service delivery but also provide a reliable source of blood and blood products in the region, and tasked people in the area to embrace blood donation regularly to help save countless lives and improve the health outcomes of communities in need of blood services.

Dr. Charles Olaro, the Director of Health Services, cautioned health workers in the region against the sale of blood, noting that blood is free.

He further tasked health workers to ensure that the skyrocketing maternal mortality rate in the region is drastically reduced now that blood services have been brought nearer.

Dr Ibrahim Bwaga, the Acting Director of Hoima regional Referral hospital, explains that the region has been grappling with high maternal and infant mortality rates, with Bunyoro ranking second in the country, noting that the lack of access to safe blood has been a major contributor.

He explains that, with the establishment of the blood bank, the rate of maternal mortality will drastically reduce.

According to Bwaga, the facility will ensure patients receive timely and adequate blood transfusions, thereby reducing the risk of mortality and morbidity.

Dr. Dorothy Kyeyune Byabazaire, the Executive Director of Uganda Blood Transfusion Services, noted that the blood bank will improve the timely availability of safe blood and blood products for improved health care, including improved maternal health and reduced child mortality among others.

She adds that the facility is fully equipped to collect, store, process and distribute free blood.

Rogers Ayiko, a senior specialist with the World Bank Uganda country office says, the establishment of key health facilities across the country will accelerate Uganda’s progress towards the national health goals especially the universal health coverage agenda and that it is in line with the world bank’s global commitment to drive access to 1.5 billion people by 2030 in achieving universal health coverage.

He has tasked leaders and residents in the area to properly take use of the facility and improve their health.

Brian Kaboyo, the Mayor of Hoima City, appealed to the health ministry to establish health center IVs in the two divisions of Hoima City to offer appropriate health service delivery to the citizens and also decongest the Hoima regional referral hospital.

Kaboya says they will mobilize the communities to donate blood so that the blood bank is fully equipped with blood to save lives.

Uthman Mubarak Mugisa, the Hoima LCV Chairperson, reported that there is a need to establish more health facilities in the district to improve health service delivery, stating that the district has fourteen sub-counties with only seven of them having health facilities, while the rest do not have a single health facility. This, he says, impacts negatively on health service delivery to the residents.

Joseph Kasumba, a resident of Busiisi in Hoima West Division, has applauded the government for the initiative, stating that it will help save the lives of expectant mothers and other people in need of blood services.

The regional blood bank is comprised of a laboratory, blood storage area (Cold room), offices, conference room, stores, blood donation room and canteen, among others.

The Hoima blood bank is a key addition to Uganda’s growing network of regional blood services. It joins other centers in Mbale, Gulu, Arua, and Fort Portal in providing life-saving blood products closer to where people need them.

The facility will allow Hoima Regional Referral Hospital to reduce its reliance on the Nakasero Blood Bank for blood screening and supply.

For years, the Bunyoro sub-region has struggled with blood shortages, which have led to preventable deaths.

Uganda’s national blood supply remains under strain due to population growth, increased demand, and seasonal shortfalls in blood donations.

URN