Tribute to Robert Wamala Lumanyika

Kampala, Uganda | URN | Robert Wamala Lumanyika was a tax educator, public servant, and former journalist who died on 24 May 2026 in a road accident near Karuma Falls on the Kampala–Gulu Highway.

‎‎‎His death shocked different communities including the journalism fraternity and the corporate world, apart from the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) where he was Tax Education Officer.

‎‎‎He died alongside fellow staff, Moses Adola, described as a dedicated Tax Education and Public and Corporate Affairs officer for the Uganda Revenue Authority.‎‎

Initial reports indicated that three URA staff members has died in the accident, but it later turned out the other person was a teacher at Mengo Secondary School, who perhaps was given help on the way to Kampala.

‎Before joining URA, he worked as a journalist/news anchor at the now defunct WBS (Wavah Broadcasting Services) TV, among others following attainment of his degree of Mass Communication, Public Relations, Advertising and Applied Communication.‎

‎‎Lumanyika’s media background shaped his later leap into public communication, where, apart from articulating matters taxation to the public, he was loved by the media due to his simple character, always giving responses where possible when journalists found it hard getting the official spokespersons of URA.

‎‎‎Colleagues and the public knew him as “Tax Mwalimu,” a nickname he adopted for his profile on X, meaning “tax teacher,” for his role in simplifying tax matters for ordinary Ugandans. ‎

‎His work focused on taxpayer education, leading public awareness campaigns, workshops, and media programmes to improve tax compliance and understanding.‎

‎Lumanyika had led several stakeholder engagements or dialogues with business communities, boda boda riders, teachers, and security operatives, among others, especially recently in West Nile and Busoga regions. ‎‎‎

Lumanyika also worked with the National Curriculum Development Centre and Uganda National Examination Board in an effort to introduce taxation into O’level and A’ level and primary school curricula. ‎

‎Lumanyika died on the evening of May 24, 2026 when the URA van he was traveling in hit an elephant near Karuma Falls in Nwoya District in the Murchison Falls National Park. It was reported by eyewitnesses that the impact agitated the animal, which then charged and overturned the vehicle. ‎

‎Four other passengers were injured. ‎‎‎”We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, loved ones and the entire URA fraternity during this difficult time,” said URA in a brief statement.‎

‎URA and colleagues remembered Lumanyika as a dedicated educator who made tax accessible to the public.

His death sparked renewed calls for caution on highways that go through wildlife corridors like Murchison Falls National Park. ‎‎‎

While extending their condolences, Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) repeated caution to the public whenever driving through game parks and reserves as animals usually cross the roads especially at night.

‎‎‎The death also revoked memories of an accident years back in the Luwero area along the same highway, when he and his sister were the survivors.‎‎‎