Newborn rescued alive after mother buries it in Kween

Kween, Uganda | URN | Police in Kween District are investigating circumstances under which a mother allegedly buried her newborn baby alive shortly after delivering at home.

The incident occurred on 25, Monday evening in Kapkwisa Cell, Kapkuneroi Ward, Kapnarkut Town Council in Kween District.

Fredmark Chesang the Sipi Regional Police spokesperson, confirmed the incidents and he has identified the suspect as Agnes Cheptoyek, an adult resident of the area.

Chesang said Cheptoyek reportedly delivered the baby successfully at home in the morning before allegedly attempting to bury the infant later in the evening. He explained that residents became suspicious after hearing a baby crying from a nearby banana plantation and quickly rushed to the scene, where they rescued the child alive.

The baby and the mother were rushed to Kapchorwa Main Hospital for medical attention.

According to Chesang, the suspect allegedly attempted to flee upon noticing residents approaching the scene despite suffering heavy bleeding following delivery. “She reportedly ran for about 500 metres while bleeding heavily before she collapsed and was apprehended by residents,” Chesang said.

He added that the suspect remains under police watch while receiving treatment at the hospital. “She is currently receiving treatment, and after recovery, police will interrogate her to establish the motive behind the incident. She will also undergo mental health assessment to determine her state of mind,” Chesang added.

Fredrick Berwa, a resident of the area, said neighbours became suspicious after observing the woman’s behaviour shortly after the alleged burial of the baby.“Residents raised an alarm and started chasing her,” Berwa said. Due to excessive bleeding, she became weak and was taken to Kapchorwa Main Hospital together with the baby, who had been rescued alive.”

Meanwhile, Prescila Kusuro, the Executive Director of Sebei Transformation Initiative, condemned the incident but noted that such actions could stem from unresolved domestic or psychological challenges.

Kusuro urged women facing domestic difficulties to seek counselling and professional support instead of resorting to violence. “It is not right to harm a child because of misunderstandings with the father or relatives, for children are gifts from God,” she said.

Police say investigations into the matter are ongoing.