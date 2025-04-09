Shs19.79 trillion released for 4th Quarter of 2024/25 Financial Year

KAMPALA, GANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The government has released 19.79 trillion Shillings for the fourth quarter (April to June) of the 2024/25 Financial Year. This allocation represents 25.64 percent of the 77.196 trillion Shillings revised national budget. According to Ramathan Ggoobi, the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury (PSST), Shillings 8.903 trillion is for wages, operational costs, and development projects across various ministries, departments, agencies, and local governments.

Shillings 2.677 trillion has gone to external financing to support specific development initiatives and projects. “8.126 trillion shillings [is] designated for managing national debt obligations and treasury operations, reflecting the government’s focus on maintaining fiscal discipline and creditworthiness. Whereas local revenue collection has been 83.85 billion shillings.”

He noted that cumulatively, a total of 76.422 trillion Shillings has been disbursed for the fiscal year 2024/25. “This figure represents 99% of the revised budget of 77.196 trillion shillings, indicating a high level of budget performance and execution,” he said.

He highlighted that the budgetary allocation prioritizes statutory obligations, further detailing that from the allocation, specifically 1.993 trillion shillings is allocated for wages and salaries across government entities, ensuring timely compensation for public servants. 288.75 billion shillings is set aside to cater to pension and gratuity payments, honoring commitments to retired public servants.

“The Electoral Commission has an allocation of 94.22 billion shillings for its activities to ensure democratic processes in the country. 58.23 billion Shillings has been designated for the Judiciary to enhance the administration of justice. Auditor General: 17.46 billion shillings,” he stated. “172.64 billion Shillings has been earmarked for parliamentary operations, facilitating legislative activities. The National Planning Authority gets 11.17 billion shillings.”

The PSST notes that in line with the government’s emphasis on economic growth through agro-industrialization and tourism, 524.68 billion shillings has been released to support operations, research, and development projects under the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Data Bank (NAGRC&DB), and National Agricultural Research Organization (NARO). He adds that tourism development has received 41.12 billion Shillings for the development of the Source of the Nile project, among other initiatives.

Cognizant of the potential of mineral-based industries and energy sectors, he mentioned that mineral-based industrial development has received 224 billion shillings, provided to the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC), with 166.5 billion shillings earmarked for financing the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP). Additionally, 6.88 billion shillings is allocated to the Petroleum Authority of Uganda for both non-wage recurrent and development budgets. 515.92 billion shillings has been allocated to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, including 311.17 billion shillings for rural electrification and transmission lines.

The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs gets 1.05 trillion shillings, with 407.97 billion for operations and 639.5 billion shillings for development projects. Uganda Police Force gets 144.72 billion shillings, including 61.27 billion shillings for contractual obligations related to intelligence systems, construction of accommodation for officers, and acquisition of specialized machinery and equipment.

Ggoobi says, “The Ministry of Works and Transport received 2.11 trillion. 1.901 trillion is allocated to settle debts with contractors for national roads and the District, Urban, and Community Access Road (DUCAR) network.”

To enhance human capital development, the Ministry of Education and Sports received 290.28 billion, having 155.81 billion for non-wage recurrent activities and 134.47 billion shillings for development projects, including the Uganda Secondary School Expansion Project (USEEP).

“The Ministry of Health was allocated 303.46 billion shillings, of which 272.71 billion shillings is for supporting the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) to sustain routine immunization programs, construction and rehabilitation of health facilities, and procurement of medical equipment,” Ggoobi emphasized. From the release, 110.65 billion went to the National Medical Stores (NMS) for the purchase of essential drugs and medicines.

Under the wealth creation and economic empowerment docket, the Parish Development Model (PDM) obtained 529 billion shillings, Uganda Development Corporation 115 billion shillings, and 18 billion shillings to the Uganda Development Bank. “The funds for Emyooga were released in the first half of the financial year,” Ggoobi reminded.

The Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs is allocated 111.4 billion shillings for the implementation of the Greater Kampala Urban Development Project and ministry operations. Public universities, Uganda Management Institute, and Law Development Centre receive 110.35 billion shillings, with 17.97 billion allocated to capital rehabilitation of health training institutions.

For the revenue-generating votes, the PSST noted that 124.43 billion went to the Uganda Revenue Authority to facilitate its operations and development projects; Uganda Registration Services Bureau got 5.03 billion shillings, 17.1 billion has been allocated to National Citizenship and Immigration Control, and 1.79 billion for the Uganda National Bureau of Standards.

