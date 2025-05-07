SH179 million sponsorship: Absa Uganda backs 2025 Captain’s Bell Tournament

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The much-anticipated 7th edition of the Captain’s Bell Tournament tees off May 15 to 17 at the Uganda Golf Club Kitante, with a renewed sponsorship worth sh179 million from Absa Bank Uganda.

The Captain’s Bell Tournament, a cherished annual tradition, marks the official introduction by the Club’s Captain of the new management team to its members. This year’s event promises intense competition, camaraderie, and celebration, with a sh20 million kitty set aside for the professionals to battle for.

“Golf has a special way of bringing people together, building friendships, and challenging us to be our best selves on and off the course. At Absa, we believe in the power of sport to inspire and connect communities. We are proud to continue playing a role in writing the story of golf in Uganda,” said Michael Segwaya, Chief Finance Officer, Absa Bank Uganda.

Speaking on the upcoming tournament, Paul Charles Rukundo, Captain of the Uganda Golf Club, remarked, “For 70 years, the Captain’s Bell Tournament has united exceptional players, colleagues, and friends. Our community has flourished through the unwavering support of partners like Absa Bank Uganda, whose dedication to advancing golf in Uganda is truly appreciated.”

Absa Bank Uganda has been a long-term supporter of the Captain’s Bell Tournament, now marking its seventh consecutive year of sponsorship. Beyond this tournament, Absa has consistently invested in growing the sport, notably providing top Ugandan golfers with opportunities to participate in international competitions such as the prestigious Magical Kenya Open, part of the European Golf Tour, over the past four years.

Receiving the sponsorship, Captain Rukundo emphasised the importance of such partnerships, noting, “We are grateful for the continued support from our longtime partner, Absa Bank Uganda. Their contribution is essential to ensuring the successful hosting of this tournament and for nurturing golf talent in Uganda.”

He said the 2025 Captain’s Bell Tournament is set to be another milestone for UGC and Absa Bank Uganda, strengthening the community spirit, talent development, and passion for golf in Uganda.