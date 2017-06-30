SGS confirms no deadline, but work continues

SGS under the guidance of Ministry of Works and Transport has revealed that there is no deadline for the mandatory motor vehicle inspection services.
“Motorists are advised to bring their vehicles for inspection at the nearest inspection station to avoid any future inconveniences,” SGS said in a statement on Friday.
State Minister of Works and Transport Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala also issued a statement saying he expects vehicle inspection to continue. “Parliament did not resolve to suspend the provision of periodic and mandatory motor vehicle inspection services. I still expect vehicle owners to comply and be issued a Certificate of Fitness,” he said. (see full statement bottom)
This a day after Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga demanded a halt to deadlines for motor vehicle owners and operators until the physical infrastructure committee concludes an investigation into a contract awarded to Swiss company SGS that is currently undertaking the “mandatory” vehicle inspection.
Works Minister Monica Azuba had reassured Parliament that there were no immediate plans to ban those who have not had their vehicles inspected.
Societe Generale De Surveillance (SGS) signed a contract with government in 2015 to carry out vehicles inspection to root out vehicles in poor mechanical condition in a bid to reduce accidents.
The nation wide exercise currently has four stations that are fully operational in Nabbingo, Namulanda, Kawanda and Namboole.
Four stations are under construction in Namanve, Mbale, Gulu and Mbarara. Additionally, mobile units will cater to areas of the country with sparse vehicle population.
Uganda State Minister’s Statement on Vehicle Inspection by The Independent Magazine on Scribd