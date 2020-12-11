Serie A: Ronaldo’s form can steer Juventus’ league ambitions

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Serie A’s top clash of the weekend is the meeting of Milan and Parma at the San Siro – a match which could well have a strong African influence: the Rossoneri midfield pair of Ismael Bennacer and Franck Kessie are indispensable for Stefano Pioli’s side, while I Crociati’s Gervinho is a cult hero in Emilia-Romagna.

The veteran Ivorian forward, who was once on the books of Arsenal in the Premier League, was linked with a move to Internazionale in the last transfer window, but insists he is happy at Parma and will think of his future only once the 2020-21 season has been completed.

“Parma’s goal is to achieve safety as quickly as possible then we will see if we have the ability to finish in a European place,” Gervinho explained. “As for my future, we will take stock of the situation at the end of the season. For the moment I continue to have fun with Parma.”

Champions Juventus are adapting to life under new manager Andrea Pirlo, though striker Alvaro Morata certainly seems to be a happy man in Turin after rediscovering his peak scoring form in the striped kit of the Bianconeri.

“If he’s well mentally then he can do anything, he can become one of the best strikers around. If he trains well, if he’s in good shape and he plays and he scores, he’s a fundamental player not just for Juventus but also for his national team,” Pirlo said of the Spanish forward ahead of their clash away to Genoa.

Other matches to watch this weekend include Fiorentina’s visit to Bergamo to face Atalanta, Napoli hosting Sampdoria, Internazionale heading to the Sardegna Arena to face Cagliari, and Sassuolo looking to continue their entertaining ways when they host Benevento for the opening game of the round.

Serie A fixtures

Friday 11 December

22:45: Sassuolo v Benevento

Saturday 12 December

17:00: Crotone v Spezia

20:00: Torino v Udinese

22:45: Lazio v Hellas Verona

Sunday 13 December

14:30: Cagliari v Internazionale

17:00: Atalanta v Fiorentina

17:00: Bologna v Roma

17:00: Napoli v Sampdoria

20:00: Genoa v Juventus

22:45: Milan v Parma