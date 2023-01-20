Serere County by-election: EC registers 577 new voters

Serere, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission has registered 577 new voters in Serere County ahead of next month’s by-election.

The new voters were registered during the update of the National Voters’ Register in Serere County conducted last week. In the 2021 general elections, there were 74,464 registered voters in Serere County.

Sylvia Cheptegei, the Serere District Returning Officer says that 214 voters had their particulars transferred during the update exercise.

Moses Olepus, the LCI Chairperson of Serere Centre Cell in Serere town says that some residents missed out on the update exercise because it was short.

John Michael Okure Odeke, the LCI Chairperson of Ajesa Cell says they were vigilant in ensuring that only people within Serere registered or transferred to other polling stations within the county.

The Serere County MP seat fell vacant after the death of Patrick Okabe in an accident last month. More than five people have shown interest in the race including his son, Emmanuel Omoding, and seasoned politician, Alice Alaso, among others.

According to the road map released by the Electoral Commission, the display of the voters’ register will start on January 23 to February 1 in all 38 polling stations in the county.

Nomination of candidates will be conducted between February 9 and 10 and campaigns will run for nine days starting February 13-21.

URN