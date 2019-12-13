Security intensifies surveillance to avert cross border crime

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is heightened security surveillance in Acholi districts bordering war-torn South Sudan to avert cross border crime during the festive season and looming dry period.

The districts that include Agago, Lamwo, Kitgum and Amuru experience a surge in livestock thefts and armed robberies around this time of the year orchestrated by suspected Karamojong warriors and armed South Sudanese militias.

Some of the porous border points with heightened security include Ngomoromo in Lokung sub county and Apiritii in Madi Opei sub county in Lamwo district, Orom sub county in Kitgum, Elegu in Amuru and Paimol sub-county in Agago.

James Nabinson Kidega, the Lamwo Resident District Commission told URN that the security surveillance is aimed at averting any attacks by criminals who terrorize border communities.

Kidega explained that they are able to respond quickly and monitor other government programs in hard to reach areas because of the newly acquired cars given to them recently by President Yoweri Museveni.

Komakech William, the Kitgum RDC said their new security measure has been aided by the new cars they acquired to combat threats that may be created by cattle thieves.

Linos Ngompek, the Agago RDC, says attacks by armed cattle thieves suspected to be from neighboring Kotido and South Sudan has been detrimental to peace, security and stability of the people.

The rampant livestock theft in the region has also interfered with the government’s livestock restocking program through the Peace Recovery and Development Plan and Operation Wealth Creation.

Local authorities in Lamwo revealed that communities in Lopulingi, Lurembenge, Goloro and Orobo, Lutuko villages in Agoro and Madi Opei Sub-Counties have lost over 250 goats and 100 cattle respectively since 2018.

From January this year, two people were killed and more than 300 cattle stolen in Adilang and Lokole Sub-Counties in Agago District following clashes between cattle keepers and suspected Karamojong rustlers.

*****

URN