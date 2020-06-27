Security hunts for criminals targeting govt’ cars with petrol bombs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security agencies have launched a hunt for a group of five suspected criminals who are hurling improvised petrol bombs at government vehicles.

Police said the group of five people have been captured on different CCTV cameras footages carrying out three separate attacks in different parts of the city including Katwe, Nateete and Busega.

Among the incidents, police says one suspect is seen while riding a motorcycle registration number UEU 391F attacking a government vehicle registration number UG 0450T on June 23, 2020. However, the occupants survived unhurt in Nateete.

In the second incident, the suspects politely asked the driver of motor vehicle registration number UG 0182H to stop for them to cross. When the driver stopped, they pulled out a hammer and hit the windscreen. The criminals were unable to execute their crime and fled after their hammer fell in the car in Katwe.

The third incident was conducted at Busega-Mityana roundabout where a group hurled a flammable liquid in a bottle to a government vehicle registration number UG 0199K, a toyota Fortune on June 26, 2020. This explosive bust into flames on the co-driver’s side but the public nearby put-off the fire.

The Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango said on Saturday that they suspect that the intentions of these criminals is to force government to lift the ban on boda-bodas not carrying passengers.

“These actions are unacceptable and police is using all the available technology to have them arrested and charged with malicious damage to government property and other offences,” says Onyango.

He appealed to anybody with any information that can lead police to the arrest these criminals to pass it to the nearest police station. In March this year, police arrested three people who were connected to the four separate attacks of government vehicles in Kampala.

