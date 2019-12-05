Security guard shoots Kampala University student dead

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jinja Police are investigating circumstances under, which a security guard attached to Star React Security Guard Limited shot dead a third year student of Kampala university, Jinja branch.

The deceased has been identified as Isaac Katagwa who has been pursuing a bachelor’s degree in hotel management, tourism and leisure. Katagwa was shot through his back at close range and died instantly on Wednesday night.

A student, who spoke to URN on condition of anonymity, says that she heard a gunshot at around 08:45pm and ran towards the administration block only to find Katagwa’s lifeless body.

“I heard the gunshot at 08:45pm just 15 minutes towards the end of our lecture. All students including me ran to the administration block for refuge only to find our colleague’s lifeless body,” she said.

A staff who preferred anonymity so as to speak freely said the deceased had a heated argument with the guard before the shooting.

“This is an institution of adults where all staff and students alike are treated with respect. As the two individuals kept on arguing, we played it cool only to hear a gunshot later,” he said.

A team of scene of crime officers that dashed to the school under the command of Jinja Central Police Commander, Godwin Ochaku chased journalists, students and their lecturers from the premises accusing them of messing up the crime scene.

The deceased’s body was retrieved from the university around 10:42pm and taken to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem. The shooter whose identity has been withheld is locked up at Jinja central police station pending investigations.

*****

URN