Security experts digest police’s new five point security plan

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security experts have weighed in on the new security measures unveiled by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Major Gen Stephen Muzeyi Sabiiti in response to rampant gang attacks in Kampala city, Wakiso and Mukono districts.

The five-point plan was drafted with the help of other security head among others, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu, the Commander of UPDF Land Forces, UPDF First Division Commander, Maj. General Samuel Kawagga and heads of different crucial police directorates.

These five points plan include linkage with and effective communication with the public where each family shall be given a telephone line of the nearest station or post, quick and effective response by diving Kampala Metropolitan into policing zones or security constituencies for each station and registration and marking of streets and residences to enhance quick response lighting of streets, individual premises or residences where affordable.

“Effective investigations and prosecution of culprits. To this end, we require a more robust and dedicated prosecution and judicial set up to handle this violent variant of crime. Government will discuss modalities with the Judiciary and the DPP [Directorate of Public Prosecution]” said Sabiiti.

The fourth point is profiling and pursuit of known repeat offenders, while the fifth is on security ensuring more visibility, accompanied by camera surveillance (where available) to respond to incidents.

“If we step up individual, group/communal vigilance and consciousness, the risk to individuals can also be largely mitigated. We shall keep updating you as we proceed with implementation of these added measures,” Sabiiti said.

Sabiiti unveiled the plan following a directive of president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni based on back to back media reports on armed raids in areas of Lubowa, Kajjansi, Kireka, Najjera, Kasangati and Mengo. Caleb Aluk, a security analyst, and private investigator with Mesh Consultants, describes the measures as firefighting techniques. To him, security agencies don’t have a well laid master plan to deal with crimes of different nature.

Aluk says Sabiiti’s new measures are ordinary and no different with what police has been saying or attempting to do whenever there is a worrying crime wave. The investigator says police and its sister agencies would have sat, digested and incorporated Museveni’s 10-point security program released last year.

Museveni’s 10-point program came at the peak of kidnaps, murders and assassinations. They among others included recruitment of 2400 Local Defense Unit –LDUs personnel, installation of Closed Circuit Television –CCTV security cameras, finger printing of all guns in the country, electronic registration of motorcycle number plates, banning wearing of hoods.

Grace Matsiko, another security analyst, attributes the persistent crime incidents to lack of public trust in the public force. Matsiko argues that police failure to conclusively investigate crime incidents and turning whistle blowers into suspects killed public zeal towards helping police to fright, prevent and investigate crime.

The Chief Political Commissar Uganda Police Force, Asan Kasingye accepts that there is sloppiness in response to crime, investigations. He says they are now focusing on restoring public confidence in the police force, saying police can’t be successful in fighting crime without public involvement.

Like Matsiko, Kasingye says some crimes have been committed because of slow response of police officers to crime alerts. He said there is need to change the perception of some officers through sensitization.

URN