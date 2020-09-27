Sebaggala to be buried on October 4 – Family

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The family of the late Nasser Ntege Sebaggala have resolved to stay his burial for a week. Sebaggala who passed on Saturday morning, will now be buried on Sunday October 4, to enable his children attend his send off.

The decision supersedes an earlier communication issued by one of the deceased’s brothers Haj. Latif Ssebaggala Ssengendo who had said that Ssebaggala would be buried today September 27.

His younger brother, Haj. Muhammad Ssebaggala told URN that it was inevitable to extend the burial date for a week to fulfill a will by the deceased to have all his children present at his burial. 14 of the children are in the United States of America.

Ssebaggala added that in the meantime, at their ancestral home in Kikulu, Kisaasi, the family will hold prayer sessions every day from 4 to 6 pm in memory of their deceased relative.

He added that they will ensure that very few mourners spend nights at the home and that whoever comes around will be required to spend not more than 10 minutes so that they can create space for other mourners to visit the home.

All these arrangements according to Ssebaggala are aimed at respecting the COVID-19 guidelines as issued by the Ministry of Health, but also accord every family and friend of the deceased a chance to pay last respects to him.

In the new program, the deceased’s body will be taken to his home in Munyonyo on Thursday where it will be kept until Saturday. On Saturday, the body will be taken to Mariam mosque for prayers and to his ancestral home in Kisaasi where he’ll be buried on Sunday at 2pm.

Yesterday’s prayers at the night vigil were led by Kampala district Khadhi from Kibuli supreme mufti’s office Sheikh Idris Luswabi.

