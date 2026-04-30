Search for River Nguse boat tragedy victims yields no bodies as fears grow over death toll

Kagadi, Uganda | URN | Marine divers from the Uganda People’s Defence Forces and the Uganda Police Force on Wednesday failed to locate or retrieve the bodies of victims feared to have perished in the River Nguse boat tragedy in Kagadi District. The accident, which occurred on Tuesday evening at Kyaleni Cell in Pacwa Town Council, is feared to have claimed more than 20 lives. Eight people are reported to have survived.

Search operations resumed Wednesday morning as UPDF and police marine teams combed the river for possible survivors and bodies of the missing passengers. However, by evening, no bodies had been recovered. Preliminary reports indicate that a locally made canoe carrying more than 30 passengers and several bags of charcoal capsized while crossing the River Nguse.

The passengers were travelling from Kikuube District to Pacwa Town Council in Kagadi District when the tragedy occurred. Albertine Region Police Spokesperson Julius Hakiza confirmed that the first day of search operations ended without retrieving any bodies. “The search operations did not yield any results since the divers failed to locate or retrieve the bodies of the missing persons,” Hakiza told Uganda Radio Network on Wednesday evening.

He said the operation would continue until all missing persons are accounted for and appealed to relatives to remain calm and cooperate with authorities. According to Hakiza, preliminary investigations point to overloading as the likely cause of the accident. He also urged relatives of the missing passengers to report to Kagadi Central Police Station to help with identification efforts once bodies are recovered.

Pacwa Town Council LCIII Chairperson Justus Businge said local divers had volunteered to join the search mission but were blocked by security personnel. One of the survivors, Tumuhaise Byaruhanga, said he survived by sheer luck. According to Byaruhanga, the canoe was overloaded with passengers and charcoal bags.“We were more than 30 people on the boat together with bags of charcoal. When we reached the middle of the river, the coxswain lost control, and the boat capsized,” he said.

He managed to swim to safety. Residents living near the river say the tragedy unfolded amid desperate cries for help. Juliet Owimaana said she heard people screaming on the night of the accident and rushed to the riverbank, but could do little to save those drowning. Another resident, Robert Kyalisiima, called on the government to establish safer transport alternatives linking Pacwa Town Council and Kikuube District instead of relying on unsafe locally made canoes.

The victims are believed to have been mainly charcoal burners and farmers returning from Kikuube District, where they had crossed for charcoal burning and farming activities. As search efforts continue, anxiety remains high among families waiting for news of their missing relatives.