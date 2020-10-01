Schalke appoint Baum as new head coach

Gelsenkirchen, German | XINHUA | FC Schalke 04 have appointed Manuel Baum as their new head coach, the Royal Blues confirmed via the club’s official homepage on Wednesday.

Former Augsburg head coach Baum has signed a two-year deal with Schalke, which will keep him in Gelsenkirchen until June 2022.

Former Schalke player Naldo will also join the coaching staff.

“I am really looking forward to the task and I know what responsibility I have towards the club and its fans. But I am convinced that I can help Schalke and lead the club to where it belongs: namely further up the standings,” Baum said during his official presentation.

The 41-year-old coach was in charge of Bundesliga outfit Augsburg from December 2016 to April 2019, before coaching Germany’s U-20 and U-18 national teams.

“We are convinced that Manuel Baum, as a person and coach, is a very good fit for Schalke. At this point, we would like to thank the German FA in particular,” Schalke sporting director Jochen Schneider said.

Baum faces a big challenge at Schalke, who are on a run of 18 winless games since January 2020. The new Bundesliga season began with a heavy 8-0 defeat to Bayern Munich, followed by an uninspiring 3-1 loss to Werder Bremen, leaving Schalke with zero points and in last place in the table.

“Our most urgent task is to give the team a sense of achievement again as quickly as possible. I am convinced of the quality of our squad,” said Baum.

Schalke will encounter third-placed RB Leipzig in the third round of the Bundesliga on Saturday.

*********

XINHUA