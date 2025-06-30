SBG Securities named best performing CIS manager for 2024

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPNDENT | SBG Securities Uganda Limited, the investment and brokerage arm of Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited (SUHL), has been honoured as the Best Performing Collective Investment Scheme (CIS) Manager for 2024 by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA). The award was presented at a high-level ceremony held recently at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel under the theme “Innovate, Trust, Grow: Driving Financial Inclusion through Unit Trusts.”

Grace Semakula, CEO of SBG Securities, welcomed the recognition, saying, “We are excited to see our efforts being acknowledged. At SBG, we are passionate about helping Ugandans get the best value from their investments, while supporting Stanbic Uganda’s broader purpose of driving national growth.”

The event brought together fund managers, trustees, regulators, and investment educators. In his keynote address, Moses Ogwapus, Commissioner for Financial Services at the Ministry of Finance, warned against unregulated schemes such as Ponzi operations and betting platforms. “These are not investments—they are speculative traps,” he said. “Collective Investment Schemes offer safer, regulated pathways to long-term financial security.”

Since launching the Stanbic Unit Trust (SUT) in June 2024, SBG has been instrumental in making investing more accessible to ordinary Ugandans. With a 2% annual management fee, the fund allows individuals to pool resources and benefit from professional fund management. “We want our customers to participate in the growth of Uganda’s capital markets,” said Francis Karuhanga, CEO of SUHL. “The Stanbic Unit Trust is our way of ensuring no one is left behind.”

The Capital Markets Authority highlighted significant growth in the industry. According to Josephine Ossiya, CEO of CMA Uganda, the CIS market grew from Shs 2.8 trillion in 2024 to Shs 4.2 trillion by March 2025. Fund accounts rose by 12.8%, from 114,400 to 129,000, while the number of licensed fund managers increased from 9 to 12. Unit Trust Schemes also expanded from 17 to 22.

“With just Shs 100,000, any Ugandan can begin their investment journey,” Ossiya emphasized, reinforcing the sector’s potential to foster inclusive financial growth. SBG’s performance and leadership continue to position it as a trusted gateway for Ugandans seeking meaningful long-term returns through regulated financial instruments.