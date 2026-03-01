Save The Date: 4th Annual iKON Awards August 15

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The 2026 iKON Awards will officially take place on Saturday, August 15, with increased participation from international filmmakers across Africa. iKON Awards, the Grand Stage of African Cinema, will also return to the Serena Hotel, Kampala, and will be broadcast live across major media platforms.

Since the commencement of the “Beyond Borders” theme, the iKON Awards have traversed several African countries, fostering collaborations aimed at strengthening and expanding the film industry across the continent.

The iKON Activate initiatives, so far held in Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda, with South Africa next in line, have operationalised the Beyond Borders vision by creating meaningful engagement opportunities for filmmakers in different markets.

Officials said the Activates have since attracted growing interest and increased demand for participation from filmmakers across Africa. In response to numerous requests from international filmmakers seeking to take part, the iKON Awards rescheduled the main ceremony from March to August to allow broader continental participation.

“This extension reflects the iKON Awards’ commitment to advancing the African film industry. So far, more than 200 films have been submitted, with approximately 80 percent originating from across the continent,” organisers said in a statement.

The Activates have further translated into tangible collaborations, including film co-productions and acting exchanges. Notable outcomes include Dambe, featuring Uganda’s Michael Wawuyo Sr; the 03 plus films, co-produced projects in Kenya, and the recently concluded Memorandum of Understanding between iKON and SIRA to support regional film distribution.

The iKON Awards is an annual Ugandan Film and Television celebration of creativity, excellence, and innovation in Uganda’s film and creative sector. These awards aim to honour and recognise exceptional talent, projects, and contributions that elevate the creative industry both locally and internationally.

Call for Submissions

Therefore, iKON Awards continues to welcome more submissions from filmmakers across

Africa. To submit your film, please https://filmfreeway.com/TheIkonAwards