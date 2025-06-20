Sarah Opendi rallies support for public national sex offenders register

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tororo District Woman MP, Sarah Opendi, has renewed her call for the creation of a publicly accessible national sex offenders register, urging government agencies, civil society organizations, and members of the public to support the initiative.

Opendi said that the creation of such a registry would be a significant step in the fight against sexual violence in Uganda, serving as a deterrent to potential offenders, both male and female, and enhancing public safety through transparency and accountability.

“We cannot continue to live in a country where sexual predators roam freely, reoffending without consequences or public knowledge,” Opendi said. “A public sex offenders’ registry would help in protecting our children, families, and communities.”

She added that the proposed sex offenders’ registry should be made publicly accessible and widely known. According to her, public awareness is key to its effectiveness, and individuals listed in the registry should have their National Identification Number (NIN) flagged or tagged accordingly.

Celestine Mugenyi, 22, a survivor of attempted sexual assault by her father while she was in Senior Four, believes that a public sex offenders registry would play a crucial role in protecting others from similar trauma. She argues that exposing such individuals helps communities remain vigilant.

“If people like him were put on a public register, those around them would be more cautious and better prepared to protect themselves and others,” Mugenyi said. “It’s not just about punishment; it’s about preventing the next victim.”

The call comes as Parliament continues to scrutinize the Sexual Offences Bill, first tabled last year and currently at the committee stage. The bill, among other things, seeks to establish a National Sex Offenders Register. Under Section 31, the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) would be mandated to manage the register, which would contain details of individuals convicted of sexual offenses.

The information would include the offender’s name, national identification number (NIN), date of birth, address, fingerprints, photograph, and the specific offense for which they were convicted. According to the bill, the offender’s details must be recorded in the register upon conviction, and the existence of an appeal does not prevent their registration. In the event that a conviction is overturned, the court would be required to notify NIRA within ten days so the registry can be updated accordingly.

Currently, Uganda maintains a private sex offender registry, primarily documenting individuals convicted of offenses against children and persons with mental disabilities. However, this information is not available to the public, a policy that many activists have argued leaves communities unaware of repeat offenders in their midst.

In 2020, advocacy group FemmePower Uganda launched a petition urging the government and Uganda Police Force to establish a public sex offenders registry. The petition argued that public access to this information would reduce repeat offenses, empower communities to take preventive measures, and ultimately create safer environments for women and children.

A similar call was made in 2015 by the East African Legislative Assembly, which proposed the creation of a regional database to track and expose child sex offenders across member states. The urgency of such reforms is underscored by Uganda’s persistent struggle with sexual violence.

The Uganda Police Crime Report of 2024 recorded 14,425 sex-related cases, representing 6.6% of all registered crimes in the country. While this marked a 2.8% decrease from the 14,846 cases reported in 2023, the numbers remain deeply concerning. A 2019 estimate revealed that about 13% of Ugandan women, over one million annually, experience some form of sexual assault.

Opendi noted that Uganda cannot afford to delay these reforms any longer. She is now rallying fellow legislators, civil society organizations, and the general public to support the Sexual Offences Bill, particularly the provision establishing the sex offenders register.

“We owe it to the next generation to build a safer, more accountable society. These registries serve not only to inform the public but also to deter repeat offenses and support safer environments, especially for children, women, and vulnerable persons,” she said.

Several countries around the world have already established and made sex offender registries publicly accessible as a tool for both prevention and community protection. For instance, in the United States, the government operates a National Sex Offender Public Website (NSOPW), which allows the public to search for registered sex offenders.

The platform displays detailed information, including the offender’s photograph, name, physical description, offense details, and last known address of both residence and employment.

