SADC forces start withdrawing from North Kivu

Kigali, Rwanda | THE INDEPENDENT | Southern African Development Community (SADC) forces, who were defeated by the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels in Goma City in DRC and neighbouring areas, have started withdrawing from North Kivu.

Following the fall of Goma city in January 2025, SADC troops remained stationed in bases within Goma and Mugunga in Nyiragongo territory. Earlier this month, M23 leaders met with SAMIDRC commanders and agreed to uphold a ceasefire.

The agreement allowed SADC forces to keep their weapons and use Goma International Airport damaged during heavy fighting, for their eventual withdrawal after rehabilitating it. However, in mid the same month, M23 demanded for quick withdrawal of the troops on accusations of violating the agreement by allegedly collaborating with the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) and their coalition in a deadly attack west of Goma, which left 52 people dead and sparked panic among civilians.

On Tuesday, troops crossed from Goma city to Rwanda via the Rubavu border. The troops, mostly from Tanzania and South Africa, crossed alongside their ammunition loaded on trucks. After crossing to Rwanda, the troops and trucks were escorted by Rwanda’s military officers to the interior.

Neither the M23 rebels nor the SADC authorities have released a statement commenting on the matter. But, a highly placed source in the M23 rebels revealed to our reporter that the troops requested the rebels to allow them to withdraw in the absence of the media.

SADC forces withdraw at a time of ongoing conflict between M23 rebels and the DR Congo government is in Qatar’s capital, Doha. But, despite the ongoing mediations presided over by Qatar’s President, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, fighting between belligerents happened on Tuesday in the hills of Kaziba, Nindi, Kabembe, Butuzi, Mwerwe, Budali and Lwashandja in South Kivu province.

M23 rebels control the majority of areas in North and South Kivu provinces, including Goma, Bukavu cities, Goma international airport and Kavumu airport.

Since the resumption of the M23 insurgency in 2022, led by Bertrand Bisimwa and Emmanuel Sultan Makenga, the DRC government has repeatedly accused Rwanda of supporting M23, a claim that both Rwanda and M23 deny.

The rebels assert that their fight is against corruption, xenophobia and discrimination within the DR Congo’s leadership.