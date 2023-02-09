S1 PLACES: Head teachers in hiding

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | State Minister for Higher Education Chrysestom Muyingo has urged head teachers not to run away from schools, but engage the thousands of frustrated parents hunting for Senior One places after the recent PLE results were released.

“Reports from the field indicate that some of our head teachers have completely switched off communication with the public. There phones are off, others are not even in the school. They are running away from those pressures associated with people seeking placements in their school,” Muyingo said.

He added,” I think this is very dangerous. I pray our head teachers do not run away from work that requires their presence at school. Sit down, listen to what the parents are saying, explain to them. Afterall you have our support.”

He was speaking today after UNEB released the Uganda Certificate of Education-UCE examinations results at State House.

Briefing First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni, he also revealed that quiet a number of Ugandans who are of school going age, have not reported yet to school for this academic term. “This is equally dangerous. I appeal to the parents, LCs, councillors and Member Of Parliament to join our efforts to mobilise our children of school going age to go back to school as soon as yesterday.”

UCE Results comparisons

There was better performance in the 2022 examination. The failure rate has also dropped by 1.0 percent.

Division 2022 2020 No. of Cands % age Cumm no. of Cands Cumm % No. Of Cands % age Cumm no. of Cands Cumm % 1 46,667 13.5 46,667 13.5 39,968 12.1 39,968 12.1 2 76,745 22.2 123,412 35.7 69,782 21.2 109,750 33.3 3 88,690 25.7 212,102 61.4 81,428 24.7 191,178 58.0 4 117,837 34.0 329,939 95.4 120,055 36.4 311,233 94.4 9 15,756 4.6 345,695 4.6 18,415 5.6 329,648 5.6

Gender Division 1 Division 2 Division 3 Division 4 Division 9 Males 15.5 23.3 25.5 31.4 4.3 Females 11.5 21.0 25.8 37.0 4.7

