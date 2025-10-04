Rwot Acana of Acholi presides as C-Care launches state-of-the-art radiology centre in Gulu

C-Care Launches State-of-the-Art Radiology Centre in Gulu, Expanding Access to Advanced Diagnostics in Northern Uganda

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | C-Care Uganda has officially launched a state-of-the-art radiology centre at its Gulu Hospital, marking a major milestone in improving access to advanced healthcare services in Northern Uganda. Rwot David Onen Acana II of Acholi was chief guest at the launch.

For years, communities in the Acholi, Lango, and West Nile sub-regions have faced limited access to diagnostic tools such as CT scans, often traveling long distances to Kampala for lifesaving imaging. This new facility at C-Care Gulu will significantly reduce those barriers by bringing sustainable, reliable, and high-quality diagnostic services closer to home.

Speaking at the launch, Andrew Mugalu, General Manager of C-Care Uganda, noted, “We are very comfortable that our doctors will now be able to practice evidence-based medicine with greater confidence, supported by timely and accurate diagnostic imaging. With the launch of this Radiology Centre, we have successfully concluded the first phase of development at C-Care Gulu Hospital. Our next phase will focus on the completion of a 55-bed capacity expansion, a fully equipped Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and a dedicated Women’s Centre.”

The Radiology Centre has been designed with sustainability at its core. It addresses long-standing barriers to diagnostic access, including power fluctuations: integrated stabilisers and backup systems ensure uninterrupted imaging services; Specialized Expertise: Skilled radiologists and technologists are on-site to deliver accurate, timely reports; Seamless Continuity of Care: Imaging services are directly connected to emergency, outpatient, and inpatient care within the hospital.

Officials said that by investing in advanced diagnostic tools in Gulu, C-Care is strengthening the Northern Uganda healthcare ecosystem. This development complements existing public and private efforts, ensuring that more patients benefit from timely scans critical in diagnosing conditions such as strokes, cancers, and internal injuries.

“This investment is not about replacing existing efforts but complementing them,” added Mugalu. “Every additional CT scan in the region strengthens the healthcare system, improves turnaround times, and ultimately saves lives.”

With this launch, C-Care continues its commitment to making high-quality healthcare accessible to every Ugandan, regardless of location.