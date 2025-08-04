Rwashande calls for unity after NRM Tribunal hears Ssekikubo petition

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Brigadier Emmanuel Rwashande has called on Lwemiyaga County MP Theodore Ssekikubo to work with him for the development of their constituency, moments after the duo appeared before the NRM Election Disputes Tribunal over the July 17th, 2025, party primaries marred by controversy.

“I am still the flag bearer until the tribunal decides otherwise. I want Ssekikubo to join me so that we can all work together for our people and start development,” Rwashande said after the closed-door session.

Rwashande maintains he was validly elected through a legitimate process. However, the tribunal, chaired by lawyer John Musiime, is currently reviewing a joint petition filed by Ssekikubo and former Sembabule District Woman MP Joy Kafula Kabatsi, challenging the legitimacy of the results.

The Lwemiyaga race, one of the most bitterly contested in the country, has attracted national attention due to allegations of ballot stuffing, military interference, and voter intimidation. In his petition, Ssekikubo accuses Brig. Rwashande of orchestrating a fraudulent election, allegedly aided by elements within the military.

He described the process as a “military-assisted power grab,” citing disenfranchisement of voters, altered tally sheets, and suppression of political opposition. He also referenced a deadly shooting incident in Lwemiyaga, claiming the assailant remains at large and the weapon used is still in the army’s possession.

“The killer is still at large, the gun is still in use by the army. What kind of monster are we dealing with? Is the President not seeing what is happening?” Ssekikubo asked. He further alleged that votes from his own polling station were erased from the final tally and that Kabatsi was among several figures deliberately prevented from voting.

Kabatsi, who did not address the press on Sunday, previously expressed concern that her votes were ignored or reallocated to favor Rwashande. She also criticized media and public discourse for overlooking her candidacy, focusing only on the rivalry between Rwashande and Ssekikubo.

Both Ssekikubo and Kabatsi accuse Rwashande’s camp of ferrying in non-resident voters, inflating votes in certain areas, and using security forces to influence results. They claim polling agents were denied access and that telecom masts were vandalized to create a communications blackout during voting. Ssekikubo also alleged that artificial intelligence tools were deployed to manipulate visual evidence. He cited a doctored image of a deceased man, allegedly edited to show the victim holding a stone, which he claims was presented to President Museveni to distort the narrative. “The fabricated visuals were meant to change the narrative. This was not just local electoral fraud—it was a system-wide operation,” Ssekikubo said. This is not the first time Ssekikubo has challenged Rwashande’s candidacy. A previous attempt to block his nomination on grounds of academic ineligibility was dismissed.

The tribunal is handling over 381 petitions related to the NRM parliamentary primaries. On Monday and Tuesday, it continues hearings of 47 petitions from other contested constituencies whose results were declared after July 17th. Notable among these are petitions by State Minister Persis Namuganza challenging Bukono County results, State Minister Victoria Rusoke, and Busiki County MP Paul Akamba.

Meanwhile, the NRM Director for Legal Affairs, Enoch Barata, confirmed that 12 petitioners have withdrawn their cases for various reasons. These include Alex Niyonsaba Seruganda from Bufumbira South in Kisoro District, Sulaina Kigongo from Buhangizi East, Akello Barbra from Apac Municipality, Kiryowa Andrew from Busiro East, Kyomuhendo Joan from Kikuube District, and Okwi John Ekuteklek from Soroti East Constituency. Others who have withdrawn are Nyakato Margaret Rusambya from Kyenjojo District, David Muhumuza from Mwenge West, Wangobo Jacob from Bunyole West Constituency, Kipterit Christopher Akorikmoi from UPE County, Awich Jane from Kaberamaido, and Musabali Nelson, also from Bunyole West Constituency. The tribunal is expected to deliver its final decisions within seven days.

URN