Rwanda’s APR in double win at NSSF-KAVC International volleyball

🔵 RESULTS SUMMARY – NSSF/KAVC INTERNATIONAL

➡ Men’s final:

✳ APR 3 – 2 KAVC-A (25 – 23, 19 – 25, 19 – 25, 25 -19, 15 -12)

➡ Women’s final:

✳ APR 3 – 2 KCC (25-19, 27-25, 20-25, 24-26, 16-14)

🔵 Primary Schools

➡ U14 Girls

✳ Sunrise Vs Samaritan 2-0 (25-22, 25-07)

➡ U12 Girls

✳ Samaritan Vs Sunrise 1-2 ( 22-25, 25-15, 25-13)

➡ U12 BOYS

✳ Namugongo Vs Samaritan 0-2 (16-25, 08-25)

➡ U14 Boys

✳ Samaritan Vs Namugongo View 2-0 25-10, 25-20

🔵 Awards

➡ MVP Women – Benita Mukandayisenga (APR).

➡ MVP Men – Daudi Okello (KAVC).

➡ Men’s Champions (APR) – 5m

➡ Men’s Silver (KAVC) – 3m

➡ Men’s Bronze (REG) – 2m

➡ Women’s Champions (APR) – 5m

➡ Women’s Silver (KCCA) – 3m

➡ Women’s Bronze (KAVC) – 2m

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rwandan volleyball giants APR bounced back to reclaim regional glory as the 24th edition of the NSSF – KAVC International tournament concluded at Lugogo on Sunday.

The men’s team claimed a third NSSF-KAVC International volleyball title despite being stretched over 5 games against the hosts, who eventually fell 25-23, 19-25, 19-25, 25-19, 15-12. Their last victory came in 2017.

APR’s women’s team spiced up Rwanda’s victory by clinching their first KAVC-NSSF International after overcoming Uganda’s KCCA 25-19, 27-25, 20-25, 24-26, 16-14. The two Rwandan clubs each took home a prize of sh5million.

Teams from Rwanda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Uganda and Burundi featured in the 24th edition, that comes after two years ruined by the COVID-19 tournament when the event was not held.

The last competition was in 2019, where Kenya’s Homegrown VC and Nkumba University were champs in the men’s and women’s events. Uganda’s KAVC are record champions, having won the men’s title 7 times before, and 8 women’s titles.

Former Vice President Edward Ssekandi was the chief guest after the three day event ended Sunday, and he hailed NSSF for their contribution to improvement and competition in Ugandan sports. NSSF has supported the annual event for the past 12 years. Other partners over the years have included Pallisa Agro-Processors and the volleyball federations UVF.