‘Rwanda and Uganda ties solid’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that “bilateral ties between Uganda and Rwanda remain solid” as they lashed out at local media reports indicating hostility between the neighbouring countries.

In a statement released in Kampala Monday, Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Patrick Mugoya dismissed reports of declining relations between Rwanda and Uganda. He said Rwanda remains a strategic partner to Uganda due to shared visions for integration and peace and security in the region.

“The Ministry dismisses, with contempt, allegations carried by any media publications or platforms to the effect that relations between Rwanda and Uganda are anything but strong and cordial,” Mugoya said.

A Kampala daily Monday reproduced an article by a Rwandan online publication “Rushyashya” of an alleged plan by the Ugandan Government to overthrow the Rwanda Government.

Mugoya termed the reports “irresponsible at worst and meant to sow discord between our two sister nations. The Ministry condemns such abuse of the communication platforms they are privileged to manage.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that “Rwanda remains a strategic partner to Uganda in both our visions for integration and for peace and security in the region. The Ministry calls upon the public to ignore any alleged ‘list of grievances against Uganda by Rwanda’ which is expertly planted and regurgitated in various media outlets by diabolical sources, as though it were factual.”

The statement said there has been no concern raised through the agreed official channels by either State and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had no reason to suggest anything to the contrary.

” It should be clearly emphasized that there are agreed avenues, procedures and mechanisms through which any discontentment or misunderstandings between both our countries may be raised as well as addressed. The media is not one of them.”