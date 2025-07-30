Rwanda launches airborne eye hospital training program

KIGALI, RWANDA | Xinhua | Rwanda has launched a two-week medical treatment and training program aboard the Orbis Flying Eye Hospital, a fully accredited ophthalmic teaching hospital on a converted MD-10 aircraft, at Kigali International Airport in the Rwandan capital.

This marks the first time the flying eye hospital has landed in Rwanda. The initiative aims to strengthen the skills of local eye care teams, raise awareness about eye health, and expand access to sight-saving care across the country.

The aircraft is equipped with a state-of-the-art operating theater, a classroom, and an advanced simulation center, allowing for both hands-on treatment and immersive medical education. Orbis International, a non-profit organization, operates the flying hospital around the world, providing eye care and specialist training to underserved communities.

On Tuesday, Rwandan Minister of Health Sabin Nsanzimana emphasized the country’s need for more eye care specialists. “Rwanda currently has only 30 ophthalmologists for a population of over 13 million. Our goal is to increase that number to at least 70,” he said.

As part of the program, Orbis clinical staff and volunteer medical faculty will lead simulation-based training, hands-on surgical practice, and specialized workshops. These will focus on various ophthalmic subspecialties, including strabismus, cataract surgery, oculoplastics, and medical retina care.

Ciku Mathenge, medical advisor for Orbis in Africa, highlighted the introduction of cutting-edge simulation technology and the involvement of international experts, which will empower Rwandan ophthalmologists to deliver high-quality eye care within their communities.

She noted that over the past four years, Orbis has trained doctors from across the region, including Kenya, Tanzania, Malawi, Ethiopia, Uganda, Nigeria, Zambia, and Burundi, in techniques such as laser treatments and monoclonal antibody injections.

More than 40 surgeries are expected to be performed between Tuesday and Friday aboard the flying eye hospital and at Kibagabaga Hospital, the host health facility in Kigali. Since their arrival on July 18, Orbis professionals have already trained over 1,000 Rwandan healthcare workers, according to event organizers. ■