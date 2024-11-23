Russia vows to “respond” to any weapon deployment in space

MOSCOW, RUSSIA | Xinhua | Russia will “respond” if any nation attempts to militarize and deploy weapons in space, Yury Borisov, head of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos, said Friday, local media reported.

“Russia has firmly and consistently maintained its position against the deployment of any weapons into space,” Borisov said.

While Russia has such capabilities, it would never be the first to deploy weapons in space and is largely guided by the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which ensures the peaceful use of outer space, he added.

“We always use any international platforms to advocate for the development of a comprehensive, legally binding document that would eliminate threats to spacecraft and objects in space in general, as well as the removal of all weapons from space,” Borisov said.