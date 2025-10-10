Russia, Uganda develop joint energy projects

MOSCOW, RUSSIA | TASS | Moscow and Kampala are working on joint projects in the mining sector, energy, and several other areas, with positive dynamics noted in trade and economic relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a Telegram post marking Uganda’s Independence Day.

“Today, political dialogue between Moscow and Kampala is being maintained, and inter-parliamentary and inter-party contacts are developing. Positive trends are also observed in the trade and economic sphere. Joint projects are being explored in energy, the mining sector, as well as in agriculture, science, education, medicine, and digital technologies,” the ministry noted.

The statement also emphasized that both countries adopt a position of solidarity on the international stage, maintaining a commitment to fostering a just multipolar world.

