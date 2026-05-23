Africa CDC proposes continental Ebola response team in Uganda

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on Friday proposed establishing a continental Ebola Incident Management Support Team in Uganda to strengthen coordination and monitoring of the disease response across Africa.

The proposal was presented during a meeting between a visiting Africa CDC delegation and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni at State House Entebbe, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, the delegation briefed Museveni on the current status of the Ebola outbreak and assured him that the situation was being appropriately managed.

Jean Kaseya, director-general of Africa CDC, emphasized the need to establish the continental support team in Kampala to enhance coordination and monitoring efforts in responding to Ebola.

“Ebola only becomes deadly when there is a lack of attention. Otherwise, it is very manageable,” said Museveni, who welcomed the proposal and pledged Uganda’s full support. ■