Russia to play key role in mediating Israeli-Iranian conflict, says RDIF chief

MOSCOW | TASS | Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev has said that Russia could play a key role in mediating the conflict between Iran and Israel.

Russia could play a key role in mediating the Iranian-Israeli conflict, Dmitriev said on the social network X, commenting on US President Donald Trump’s interview with ABC News.

Earlier, Trump said in an interview with ABC News that he would be open to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative to mediate in the conflict between Iran and Israel. He said he had spoken with Putin on the phone and that Putin had confirmed his intentions.

On June 13, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran launched a retaliatory attack. On June 14 and in the early hours of June 15, Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties, acknowledged hits on a number of targets on their territory, but said the damage was limited.