Russia donates military equipment worth $53 million to Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | TASS | Russia has handed over to Uganda various military equipment worth $53 million, the Russian Embassy in Kampala said on Telegram.

The embassy said the ceremony took place on October 26 and was attended by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs Jacob Oboth and Russian Ambassador Vladlen Semivolos.

“I want to thank [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin for the military support; this support is beneficial,” he wrote on the X social network. “Russia is a historic and very good friend of Africa.”

The leader of Uganda also informed that he had launched the Military Mechanized Major Repair Facility at Gaddafi Military Barracks in the city of Magamaga, and visited a workshop in Entebbe that is under construction.