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Zimbabwe commences injection of new ZiG banknotes into marke

The Independent April 10, 2026 AFRICA, Business Leave a comment

A shopper displays newly issued Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) banknotes inside a shop in Marondera in Mashonaland East Province, Zimbabwe, on April 9, 2026. Zimbabwe officially commenced the injection of the new Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) banknotes into the market on Tuesday. The currency entered full circulation as the new ZiG10, ZiG20, and ZiG50 denominations were disbursed through ATMs and banking halls in major cities, including Harare and Bulawayo. (Photo by Shaun Jusa/Xinhua)

Harare, Zimbabwe | AGENCIES | Zimbabwe launched its upgraded banknotes on Tuesday with an appeal to national pride and confidence. The BiG5 series features the country’s iconic animals to symbolise national identity and resilience.

The rollout begins with 10, 20 and 50 Zimbabwe Gold notes. Higher denominations will follow later, depending on demand and monetary conditions.

Citizens have long distrusted their own currency, viewing US dollars and South African rand as more stable. The new notes are part of a wider effort to restore public trust in local money.

In 2024, the Zimbabwean dollar was replaced by the gold-backed Zimbabwe Gold, or ZiG, aimed at giving the currency a stable anchor that would protect it from the rapid depreciation of previous monetary regimes.

The new notes will be available at banks, cash machines and through cash back services at retail outlets.

Old ZiG notes will remain in circulation indefinitely to avoid disruption or confusion among the public.

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