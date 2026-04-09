Exim Bank Uganda partners with Pearl of Africa Golf Series to champion sporting excellence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Exim Bank Uganda has officially taken on the role of banking partner for the Pearl of Africa Golf Series, which kicked off early this month with officials promising to have a successful partnership. The tournament brings together top players and enthusiasts from across the country, celebrating skill, sportsmanship, and the continued growth of golf in Uganda.

As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting sports and community engagement, Exim Bank Uganda is providing strategic support to ensure the smooth execution of the event and to enhance the overall experience for both players and spectators. Through this partnership, the bank seeks to promote excellence in sports, encourage community participation, and build stronger connections with its clients and stakeholders.

Primrose Kobusingye, the marketing and communications manager at Exim Bank Uganda, expressed pride in the partnership, stating, “We are proud to support the Pearl of Africa Golf Series, an event that celebrates talent, sportsmanship, and the vibrant golfing community in Uganda. Being part of this series aligns with our commitment to engaging meaningfully with our clients and the communities we serve.”

Similarly, Paul Habyarimana, tournament director of the Pearl of Africa Golf Series, emphasized the importance of the collaboration, noting, “We are delighted to welcome Exim Bank Uganda as our official banking partner. Their support plays a key role in elevating the tournament experience for both players and fans, and reflects the growing confidence in golf as a platform for excellence and community engagement in Uganda.”

Exim Bank Uganda’s involvement includes tailored banking support and on-site activation during the event, demonstrating its dedication to initiatives that foster meaningful engagement with clients and stakeholders. This partnership reflects the bank’s broader mission to contribute positively to Uganda’s sporting landscape while connecting with audiences in impactful ways.

The Pearl of Africa Golf Series continues to grow as a platform for sporting excellence, and Exim Bank Uganda is honored to support this prestigious event as it showcases both established and emerging talent in Ugandan golf.