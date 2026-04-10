Safarilink launches double daily Nairobi–Kisumu flights

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Safarilink Airlines has introduced double daily flights connecting Nairobi, Kisumu and Entebbe, strengthening regional air links across East Africa and targeting both business and leisure travellers.

The service departs from Nairobi’s Wilson Airport and offers morning flights daily, with additional afternoon frequencies on select days, enabling passengers to complete same-day travel across the three cities.

The airline said the schedule is designed to provide seamless connections between Wilson Airport, Kisumu International Airport and Entebbe International Airport, improving access between Kenya and Uganda.

Introductory fares for the Kisumu–Entebbe route have been set at $110 (Ksh 14,185.60), as the carrier seeks to stimulate demand along the Lake Victoria corridor.

“This new service not only strengthens the Nairobi-Kisumu-Entebbe corridor but also enhances onward travel opportunities across the region,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline’s CEO Alex Avedi said last December that the route would support trade, tourism and investment, noting that the 45-minute flight between Kisumu and Entebbe positions Kisumu as a key gateway to East and Central Africa.

Safarilink operates over 30 daily flights across regional destinations.