Exim Bank Uganda rolls out new financing option for SMEs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Exim Bank Uganda has launched “Deals Move with Exim Trade Finance Solutions,” a new trade finance campaign aimed at enabling businesses to operate without interruption and seize opportunities in an increasingly competitive market, it said in a media release dated Apr.9.

Trade finance is critical for businesses to manage cash flow, fulfill contracts, and expand into new markets.

Through guarantees, invoice financing, contract financing, letters of credit, and pre export financing, Exim Bank ensures that companies can access working capital quickly, efficiently, and on terms that suit their operations.

Under the “Deals Move with Exim Trade Finance Solutions” initiative, businesses can access same day Letters of Credit, financing of up to 100 percent of invoice value, and repayment terms of up to 18 months. This reduces delays and enables faster execution of contracts.

This flexibility allows companies to maintain operations, deliver on commitments, and capitalize on growth opportunities without compromising financial stability.

The campaign also addresses a critical challenge for many businesses, navigating complex trade requirements and financing procedures. By streamlining approvals, offering tailored solutions, and providing expert guidance, “Deals Move with Exim Trade Finance Solutions” reduces operational friction and empowers companies to make timely decisions.

This enables businesses to respond quickly to market demands, expand their reach, and strengthen relationships with suppliers and customers, driving both growth and resilience.

Irene Nabwire, the Trade Finance Manager at Exim Bank Uganda, said, “Deals Move with Exim Trade Finance Solutions” is about giving businesses certainty and control over their trade. When cash flow challenges arise, our solutions allow companies to act immediately, fulfill contracts, and grow with confidence. Trade should never slow down, and with the right support, it does not have to.”

By simplifying trade finance processes, “Deals Move with Exim Trade Finance Solutions” positions Exim Bank as a reliable partner in keeping Uganda’s businesses competitive, supporting economic growth, and strengthening supply chains across sectors.