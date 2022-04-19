Russia begins second phase of special military operation in Ukraine: Lavrov

Moscow, Russia | Xinhua | The second phase of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine has begun, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday.

The operation in eastern Ukraine is aimed at “completely liberating” the populations of Donetsk and Lugansk, Lavrov said during an interview with India Today.

“This operation will continue, the next phase of this operation has now begun. There will now be an important moment during this special operation,” he added.

Also on Tuesday, the Ukrinform news agency reported that up to 30 percent of Ukraine’s infrastructure was damaged as the result of the conflict with Russia, which started on Feb. 24.

The hostilities have either destroyed or damaged 300 bridges and more than 8,000 km of roads, said Ukrinform, quoting Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

The Ukrainian government estimated that the cost of direct damage to the country’s infrastructure caused by the conflict could reach 100 billion U.S. dollars, added Kubrakov.

