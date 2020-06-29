Rukiga leaders clash over Emyooga project

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Herbert Kabagunzaki, the Rukiga County Member of Parliament has clashed with Rukiga district male youth councilor Michael Mbareeba Kwarikunda over the Presidential initiative on wealth and job creation (Emyooga) in the presence of the Micro-Finance State Minister, Haruna Kasolo.

It all started after Mbareeba accused some politicians of politicizing government programs saying some have already started claiming ownership of the Emyooga project yet it is meant to benefit all Ugandans regardless of their political affiliation.

“I want to thank the Honorable Minister for implementing this government program that will help all people but some politicians in Rukiga have been going around on radio stations saying that they are the ones that are bringing the project and only invited the Minister to launch it “. Mbareeba said.

Emyooga” is a Rukiga/Runyankole word literally translated as “Skills”. The Presidential initiative is designed to empower Ugandans economically with special skills. Mbareeba’s assertion didn’t go down well with Kabafunzaki.

He shot back saying it was morally and legally right for him to talk about the project since it was an initiative of the ruling NRM party to which he subscribes. He accused Mbareeba of politicizing the government project simply because he belongs to the opposition.

“Honorable minister some leaders in Rukiga don’t want us to talk about NRM achievements as most are in the opposition,” Kabafunzaki said. In his response, Kasolo warned the leaders against politicizing the “Emyooga” project, saying it is a government program.

He said it is unfortunate that some political leaders have continued to advance their political agendas at the expense of their voters who are living in poverty. “It’s true that the project is part of the NRM Manifesto but the beneficiaries are less interested in its origin,’ he said.

He also disclosed that government will only extend funding to groups of skilled men and women organized in SACCOS at constituency level. The beneficiaries include mechanics, salon operators,boda boda riders, taxi drivers and journalists among others.

Each SACCO is expected to receive Shillings 30 million as seed capital. Rukiga Resident District Commissioner, Pulkeria Mwine Muhindo asked leaders to put aside their political differences and work together for the development of Rukiga district.