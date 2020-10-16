Rukiga FDC aspirant Ttrned away from nomination

Rukiga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Stephen Nebye Rutaro, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party flag bearer for Rukiga County has been turned away from the nomination centre over lack of a seconder and proposer.

According to the Electoral Commission Guidelines, an aspiring candidate is required to appear in person accompanied by a Seconder and Proposer.

Rutaro arrived at the Electoral Commission Offices located in Muhanga town council on Friday at around 11:00am. James Mugarura, the Rukiga District Electoral Commission Returning Officer asked him to present his seconder and proposer.

However Rutaro started making telephone calls to people asking them to rush to the electoral commission offices with their National Identity Cards. After 20 minutes, unidentified man appeared at the offices to second Rutaro.

But after about five minutes, the man was seen leaving the center and rushing to Muhanga town after failing to present his national identity card. Rutaro later also left the venue and rushed to Muhanga town.

Rutaro declined to speak to journalists, saying that he is still busy. By the time of filing this report, Nebye had not returned.

So far, the incumbent Hebert Kabafunzaki who lost National Resistance Movement (NRM) party flag to Kakuru Adison, Roland Bish Ndyomugyenyi have already been nominated as independent Candidates, Kakuru has also already been nominated for the Rukiga County seat.

********

URN