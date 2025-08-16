Rugumayo is Pro champ by a mile in UGC Ladies Open

Kampala, Uganda | Phillip Corry | Ronald Rugumayo is the champion of the Professional category in the ongoing Uganda Golf Club Ladies Open.

He clinched the title on Thursday with a score of 11 under par, 133 — 4 strokes over his closest challenger over 36 holes.

Rugumayo was in control over the two days, which saw him sink a total of 13 birdies and 1 eagle en route to claim the biggest share of the sh10 million prize money kitty.

The towering and persistent Grace Kasango was runner-up with a score of 7 under par 137, with a combination of 8 birdies and 1 eagle plus a double bogey.

A total of 30 professional golfers took part in this buildup ahead of the Uganda Professional Open due next month at the Lugazi Hills Golf and Country Club.

Phillip Kasozi, David Kamulindwa and Marvin Kibirige finished third and tied for fourth respectively.

The tournament is organised by Uganda Golf Club Ladies Section and is used as a curtain raiser for the Uganda Ladies Open later this month.

The UGC Ladies Open Defending Champion is Tanzania’s Iddi Madina, who is joint leader going into today’s round 2