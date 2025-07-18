Rugumayo cant wait to challenge ‘one of the best ever – Otile’ on Day 3

Lugazi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & UGU MEDIA | Ronald Rugumayo loves elite competition. The South Africa-based golfer who returned a round of one-under 70 to go top of the POA leaderboard on the second day at Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club is excited that he will be up against his friend, Ronald Otile, in the main group on day three of the tournament.

“I consider Otile to be one of the most talented golfers this country has ever produced,” Rugumayo remarked. “He is a brilliant golfer with excellent skill and a very wonderful fighting mentality on the course. I am happy that I will be challenging him in the same group tomorrow,” Rugumayo added on Thursday shortly after his round.

Ominously for the rest of the field, Rugumayo appears to be entering into the zone where he rarely cedes ground. He started the day with a birdie and closed his round with two birdies. Still, he felt that he could have played better. “I have had some misfortunes,” Rugumayo noted. “I had 150 yards into the green on number two, but the lie was quite terrible.”

“On hole 16 on day one, I went OB on the tee shot and then played the second one into the hazard. Today, I hit my tee shot into the hazard, and when I reached for three, I three-putted. But generally, I feel that tomorrow and Saturday will be days of good fortune,” he added.

While Rugumayo is at the top, the lead is not big. He is only a stroke better than Otile, Grace Kasango and Marvin Max Kibirige. And two strokes behind Mayo are Canary Kabise, the club pro of Lugazi Hills Golf & Country Club, and the unassuming Rodell Gaita Taddeo who overcame a double-bogey on the par 3 third to end the day with a level score of 71.

In the amateurs, Joseph Kasozi is leading the pile with a one-stroke advantage over Juma Abiti, Asuman Tumwesigye and Joel Okoth while Meron Kyomugisha and Martha Babirye are tied at the top of the gross amateur ladies’ leaderboard after Peace Kabasweka withdrew.

The second day of the Pearl of Africa Golf series were played under impressive weather in a competition that has profited from the enabling environment created by Uganda Golf Union.

While POA is headlined by professionals and gross amateurs for men and women, the organization has also dedicated itself to support the development side of the game under the Union’s auspices.

Launched in January this year, the Pearl of Africa series has been designed to enrich the quality of competition among elite amateurs and professionals. The Lugazi Hills tournament is the final leg for this year’s Pearl series but next year will have four competitions. POA Lugazi has been supported by Home Bliss, IOTEQ, MTN Uganda, UNOC, UTB, Aquafina, NBS Sport and Mighty Rides among others.